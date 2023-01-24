Foolad FC puts Voria Ghafouri on transfer list

PLDC - Voria Ghafouri has been put on Foolad FC’s transfer list with some 48 hours remaining to the closure of the winter transfer window.

The team’s manager Javad Nekounam has apparently decided to part ways with one of his most experienced players, Voria Ghafouri.

The 35-year-old defender has been put on the transfer list as interested teams have some 48 hours of time to make their bids to acquire him.

He joined the Khuzestan-based club in the summer after playing for more than six years for Esteghlal. He is one of the favorite players among Esteghlal fans.

Foolad FC ranks seventh in the Persian Gulf Pro League’s table with 21 points from 16 matches. The results show that Nekounam seeks to introduce changes to the squad for better results. The team is also slated to compete in the Round of 16 of the 2022 AFC Champions League next month.