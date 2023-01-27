Mes Kerman Completes Signing Australian Defender Tongyik

Tasnim - Australian defender Ruon Tongyik joined Iranian top-flight football club Mes Kerman.

The 28-year-old player has joined Mes from Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers on loan.

Tongyik, also a member of Australia national team, has joined Mes until the end of the season.

Born in South Sudan, he started his playing career in Adelaide Olympic in 2013 and has also played in Australian teams Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners.

Mes Kerman sits 14th in Iran Professional League's 16-team table, three points above the relegation zone.