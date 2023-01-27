Hector Cuper Shortlisted to Coach Iran: Report

Tasnim - Veteran Argentine coach Hector Cuper has been reportedly shortlisted to lead Iran's national football team.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) has reportedly held talks with the 67-year-old coach.

Cuper, who was sacked by DR Congo in June 2022, has also coached clubs in Spain and Italy.

He won two silver medals as Valencia coach in the UEFA Champions League in 2000 and 2001.

Carlos Queiroz led Team Melli of Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Iran lost to England and US and beat Wales.

The football federation didn’t renew the Portuguese coach’s contract.

IRIFF is not in a hurry to appoint the new head coach for the National Team, since it has learned lessons from the debacle of choosing Mark Wilmots as head coach in 2019.