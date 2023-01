Tractor Forward Ricardo Alves Extends Deal

Tasnim – Tractor midfielder Ricardo Alves Coelho da Silva signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the Iranian club until 2026.

The Portuguese player had been linked with a move to Esteghlal but extended his contract.

Alves, 29, joined Tractor in July 2022 from Kazakhstan’s Kairat.

Born in Lourosa, Alves played youth football with mainly FC Porto, which he represented from ages 16 to 19 in his second stint.