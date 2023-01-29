Taj denies reports linking Iran to Hector Cuper

Tehran Times - Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) Mehdi Taj denied reports that the federation is going to hire Hector Cuper as Team Melli coach.

The local media reported that Iran football federation has negotiated with the 67-year-old coach.

Cuper was sacked by DR Congo after a poor start to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in June 2022. The coach has had spells in charge of Valencia, Inter Milan and Egypt.

“I’ve recently seen the rumors on the social media but the federation has not negotiated with the coach,” Taj said.

Iran were headed by Carlos Queiroz in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the federation didn’t renew the Portuguese coach’s contract.

Under leadership of Queiroz, Team Melli suffered two defeats against England and the U.S. and earned a win over Wales and failed to book a place in the knockout stage.

Taj also said the head coach of Iran U23 football team will be named as soon as possible.