Ali Gholizadeh Linked with Turkish Side Kasimpasa

Tasnim – Super Lig side Kasimpasa has reportedly reached an agreement with Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh.

The 26-year-old player has also been linked with Iranian teams Persepolis, Esteghlal and Sepahan.

Gholizadeh had already announced that he would part company with Belgian side RSC Charleroi due to personal reasons.

He has played 21 matches for Charleroi and scored just one goal in this season.

Gholizadeh was a member of Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.