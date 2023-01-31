Iran crowned champions of 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Uzbekistan 5-4 to win the 2023 CAFA Women's Futsal Championship on Monday.

Sara Shirbeigi and Mahsa Kamali scored two goals each and captain Fereshteh Karimi also was on target for Team Melli.

Iran had defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-0 and Tajikistan 16-0 in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Tajikistan defeated Kyrgyzstan 4-2 in the bronze medal match.

The round-robin tournament was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 30.

The Championship was the second edition of the CAFA Women's Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women's national futsal teams of Central Asia.

Iran had won the 2022 inaugural edition.