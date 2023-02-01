Carlos Queiroz Sends Message to Iran Football Fans

Tasnim – Former Iran football team head coach Carlos Queiroz sent a message to Iranian football fans and also the members of Team Melli coaching staff.

Under leadership of the Portuguese coach, Iran lost to England and the US and defeated Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and failed to qualify for the next stage.

“As I embark on a new journey, there are many memories I will hold on to with great joy.

I’d like to share my gratitude to my great players in Team Melli. To all my loyal Iranian staff, to the Football Federation and everyone who supported me and the “Team Melli Legacy”.

Thank you to all the fans for all the years of support and inspiration. To the future,” Queiroz shared on his Instagram account.