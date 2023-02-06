Mehrdad Mohammadi Nets Hat-Trick As Al-Sailiya Downs Al-Shamal [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Iranian international winger Mehrdad Mohammadi scored a hat-trick for Al-Sailiya as it defeated Al-Shamal 5-0 in Qatar Stars League Sunday night.

In the match, held in Suheim Ben Hamad Stadium, Carlos Strandberg opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 45th minute.

Mohamed Muddather made it 2-0 at the hour mark.

Mohammadi then scored three goals in the 76th, 80th and 90th minutes.

Al Sailiya’s win takes them a spot up in the standings to 11th with 7 points from 12 matches while Al Shamal are 10th with 10 points from 10 games.