IPL leaders Sepahan edge Foolad [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team defeated Foolad 1-0 in Matchweek 19 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Foolad Stadium in Ahvaz, Mohammad Nejadmahdi scored an own goal in the 48th minute.

In Tehran, Esteghlal defeated struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-1.

Arash Rezavand opened the scoring for the Blues just four minutes into the match and Mehdi Ghayedi scored a brace in the 54th and 90th minutes.

Naft defender Milad Sheykh Soleimani scored a consolation goal in the dying moments of the match.

Nassaji and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ghaemshahr.

Aluminum defeated Mes Rafsanjan 2-1 in Arak.

On Wednesday, Sanat Naft will host Persepolis in Abadan, Gol Gohar play Mes Kerman in Sirjan, Zob Ahan face Malavan in Isfahan and Havadar meet Tractor in Tehran.

Sepahan lead the table with 39 points, three points above Persepolis and Esteghlal.