Diabate scores brace as Persepolis beat Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team forward Cheick Diabate scored a brace against Sanat Naft in Matchday 19 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Fardin Yosefi gave the hosts a lead with a header just eight minutes into the match but Diabate leveled the score in the 19th minute.

The Malian striker completed his brace two minutes into the second half.

Persepolis move to second place with 39 place. Sepahan lead the table due to a better goal difference.

Earlier in the day, Havadar suffered a home 1-0 loss against Tractor in Tehran, Zob Ahan were held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Isfahan and Gol Gohar and Mes Kerman shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Sirjan.