Esteghlal into Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Esteghlal, the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, defeated 10-man Malvan to book their place in the quarterfinals round of the Iran’s Hazfi Cup.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Arsalan Motahari opened the scoring for the Blues in the 74th minute and Arman Ramezani made it 2-0 five minutes later.

Malavan player Majid Eidi was shown his second yellow card in the 51st minute.

Elsewhere, Paykan defeated their host Navad Urmia 2-0 and Havadar defeated Mes Rafsanjan 5-4 in penalty shootout after the two teams had played a goalless draw after 120 minutes in Tehran.

On Tuesday, Esteghlal Mollasani will play Mes Kerman, while Aluminum meet Nassaji.

Nassaji are defending champions.