SARDAR AZMOUN REVEALS HE NEARLY SIGNED FOR MARSEILLE IN JANUARY

Getfootballnewsfrance - In an interview published on the Iranian FA’s website, translated by RMC Sport, Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun reveals that his transfer to Marseille was on the verge of materialising during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old, who has also been a Lyon target in the past, explains that even his shirt number had been decided, but in the end the move was cancelled at the last minute – although he does not give any further details regarding the reason why the transfer did not go through.

The former Zenit St Petersburg striker joined the Bundesliga side last season, and has yet to find the net this campaign, having been hit with injury issues that have limited his playing time. Marseille, who were looking to bring in an attack recruit last month, instead signed the 22-year-old Vitinha from Braga, in a deal worth €32m. The Portuguese youth international had scored seven goals for his former club so far this campaign, and has yet to make an impact in his substitute appearances in Ligue 1 so far.