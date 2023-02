Ghalenoei Withdraws Nomination for Leading Iran Football

Tasnim – Gol Gohar Sirjan coach Amir Ghalenoei announced his withdrawal from the race for taking charge of Iran national football team.

Local media on Friday reported that the Federation has asked seven Iranian coaches to propose their plan to lead Team Melli.

Ghalenoei, former Foolad coach Javad Nekounam, former Sepahan coach Hossein Faraki, Zob Ahan coach Mehdi Tartar, Nassaji coach Hamid Motahari, Havadar coach Saket Elhami and Al-Ittihad Kalba coach Farhad Majidi are among the candidates.

Ghalenoei on Saturday withdrew his candidacy.