Azmoun volley snatches point for Leverkusen at Freiburg [VIDEO]

AFP - A second-half goal from Iran striker Sardar Azmoun helped Bayer Leverkusen grab a 1-1 draw at Freiburg on Sunday.

A goal from free-kick specialist Vincenzo Grifo had put Freiburg into a first-half lead and on course for a valuable three points in their top-four bid, but Azmoun's first goal in Leverkusen colours meant the honours were shared.

Grifo opened the scoring with his 12th league goal of the season, curling an inch-perfect free kick over the wall and onto the inside of the crossbar.

The ball bounced down but hit the back of Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and went in.

The visitors had two chances to equalise just before the break through Jeremie Frimpong and Moussa Diaby, but Freiburg held firm.

Bayer manager Xabi Alonso brought on midfielder Florian Wirtz at half-time and the change had the desired impact, with the visitors benefiting from the teenager's creativity and vision.

With 67 minutes gone, Wirtz moved the ball to Mitchell Bakker, who chipped a superb looping cross to Azmoun. The Iranian cut the ball across the face of goal and into the net.

Later on Sunday, Bayern Munich host Union Berlin in the final match of the round, with both sides sitting three points leaders behind Borussia Dortmund.