Iran beat Vietnam to advance to 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup quarters [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Vietnam 3-1 to finish second in Group B of the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 at the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Australia won the group with a 9-1 win over Qatar.

Iran’s qualification for the knockout stage completed a remarkable turnaround as they bounced back from their Matchday Two defeat to book a quarterfinals spot while it was heartbreak for Vietnam who exited the tournament despite having registered victories over Australia and Qatar.

Iran, needing a win to stay in contention after their Matchday Two defeat to Australia, threatened from the first blow of the referee’s whistle with Mersad Seifi seeing his shot blocked from close range before forcing Vietnam keeper Cao Van Binh to intervene from the resulting corner.

Iran captain Mohammad Amin Hazbavi gave the lead with a heard in the 36th minute but Khuat Van Khang leveled the score in the 56th minute.

Saeid Saharkhizan scored Iran’s second goal in the 75th minute and substitute Mohammad Hosseinnejhad scored the third goal in the dying moments of the match.

Samad Marfavi’s team will plat Group A winners on March 11.