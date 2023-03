Ashkesh Re-Appointed as Naft Masjed Soleyman Coach

Tasnim – Ebrahim Ashkesh was appointed as new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football club on Tuesday.

Ashkesh took charge of Naft in December but was sacked after a month following poor results.

Now, he was rehired as Naft Masjed Soleyman coach after a month and has replaced Reza Enayati in the team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman sits 16th in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 16-team table with 13 points out of 23 matches.