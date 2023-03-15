Challenging task lies ahead of Iran football

Tehran Times - The difficult task lies ahead of Iran national football team in the future since the team need to be rejuvenated as soon as possible.

Iran football team were the oldest out of any team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with an average age of 28.9. This was over four years older than the team with the youngest squad, Ghana, with an average age of 24.7.

The teams are focusing on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and there is an opportunity for them to inject some fresh blood into their sides in the three-year period.

Amir Ghalenoei was appointed as Team Melli coach on Sunday and will officially take the helm when he faces Russia in a friendly match on March 23 in Tehran.

Karim Ansarifard, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ramin Rezaeian, Vahid Amiri, Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Shoja Khalilzadeh, who were members of Team Melli in Qatar World Cup, should be replaced by the young players and Ghalenoei must build a new team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2023 CAFA Championship in Tajikistan and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be two good tournaments for Ghalenoei to rebuild his new team.

Football federation of Iran and the domestic clubs must help the team to get back on track as one of Asian heavyweight.