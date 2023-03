Friendly: Iran Football Team to Play Kenya

Tasnim – Iran football team will play Kenya in a friendly match in Tehran on March 28.

Team Melli is also scheduled to meet Russia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on March 23.

Amir Ghalenoei, who was appointed as Iran football team head coach on Sunday, will lead Team Melli in the two friendly matches.

Iran’s training camp for the warm-up matches will start on March 19.

Iran will also participate in the 2023 CAFA Championship in June as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.