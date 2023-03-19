Iran into 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup semis [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran defeated Uzbekistan 11-2 on Saturday to book their place in the semifinals round of the 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup.

Mohammad Mokhtari scored a hat-trick while Ali Mirshekari, Movahed Mohammadpour and Moslem Mesigar netted a brace each.

Reza Amirizadeh and Mahdi Shirmohammadi also were on target for Team Melli.

Jamshid Rasulov and Mallaev scored Uzbekistan’s goals.

Iran, who have qualified for the semifinals, will meet the UAE on Monday.

The competition is being held in Pattaya, Thailand from March 16 to 26.