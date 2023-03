Teymourian Named Iran Football Team Assistant Coach

Tasnim – Former Iran national football team midfielder Andranik Teymourian was named an assistant coach of Team Melli.

He is one of Amir Ghalenoei’s assistants in the National Team.

Teymourian, known as Ando, was a member of Iran national football team from 2005 to 2016 and scored nine goals on 101 matches.

This is his first experience as a coach.

Iran will play Russia in a friendly match in Tehran on Thursday.