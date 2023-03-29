Esteghlal on verge of elimination from 2023 AFC Champions League: Report

PLDC - According to reports, Esteghlal FC is on the brink of early elimination from the AFC Champions League due to heavy debts.

The Tehran-based club has failed to clear its debts to some of its former players and coaches. March 31, 2023, has been announced as the deadline for settling the financial issues.

One of the heaviest cases is the debt to Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni whose case has been even ratified by the CAS. The club also has to offer payments to some local players who had sued the club in official courts.

According to the AFC laws, the participating teams in the continental event should not have any debts, otherwise, they will not receive the required license.

Meanwhile, Iranian media report that the club is in a dire economic situation and the chances of its success in settling debts in 48 hours are very low as even its sponsors have failed to provide the required money.

Esteghlal, along with archrival Persepolis, also failed to receive the license for last year’s AFC Champions League as the Asian football governing body had challenged the "joint ownership" of the two Iranian clubs by the Ministry of Sports and Youth.