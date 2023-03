Tehran Derby to Be Held on April 23

Tasnim – Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams will be held on April 23.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis and Esteghlal are both favorites to win the title in Iran Professional League and the match will be decisive.

Sepahan leads the table with 49 points, followed by Esteghlal (46) and Persepolis (45).