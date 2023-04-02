Iran football federation invites Saudi counterpart for visit

MNA – The head of the Iranian Football Federation sent a letter to his Saudi counterpart, inviting him to visit Iran.

Mehdi Taj, head of the Iranian Football Federation sent a letter to Yasir Al-Mashal, the head of the Saudi Federation, and thanked him for the congratulatory message on Iran's recent victory in Asian beach soccer championships.

"No doubt, everyone in Asian football admits that Iran and Saudi Arabia are the two football powers across the continent," Taj\'s letter read, adding "I strongly believe that more steps should be taken to aim for more football success and achievements in both countries in the future."

"It's my honor to present the official invitation of the Iranian Football Federation to you and the secretary general of Saudi Arabia to visit the Iranian Football Federation in order to strengthen bilateral relations and further cooperation between the two sides," he added.

"In conclusion, I would like to appreciate your kind congratulatory message on the occasion of winning the 2023 Beach Soccer Asian Cup," the head of the Iranian federation said in the end of his letter.