Azmoun on Target as Bayer Defeats Schalke [VIDEO]

Tasnim - Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen added three points on Saturday with an away 3-0 win against Schalke.

Jeremie Frimpong opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

Florian Wirtz made it 2-0 in the 61st minute and Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun, who came off the bench, scored the third goal in the injury time.

With this good performance, Bayer Leverkusen rises to 40 points in the Bundesliga and remains in seventh place in the standings.