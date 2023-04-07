Persepolis club deny Dragan Skocic link

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club executive manager Mohammad Mohammadi has denied claims the club are trying to hire former Iran coach Dragan Skocic.

The local media reports suggest that the Croat is a candidate to replace Yahya Golmohammadi.

Persepolis are favorites to win the title of Iran football league in the current season.

Skocic is without a team since parting company with Iran national football team in September 2022.

He was named Iran coach in February 2020 and secured Team Melli a spot at the Qatar’s World Cup by topping their qualification group ahead of South Korea in late January and booked their place at the prestigious event as the first Asian team.