Hamid Motahari no longer Nassaji coach

Tehran Times - Nassaji Mazandaran football club parted ways with Hamid Motahari by mutual consent Saturday night.

Motahari, 50, took charge of Nassaji in June 2022 but his performance fell far short of expectations in the club.

Nassaji are 12th in Iran Professional League (IPL) table, eight points above relegation zone.

The Ghaemshahr based club have reputedly reached an agreement with Carlos Hernandez Inarejos.

The 39-year-old coach will travel to Iran to finalize his deal with the team.

Nassaji will be one of Iran’s representatives in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.