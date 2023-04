Azmoun Scores Fourth Goal in Five Bundesliga Games [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Sardar Azmoun pounced on a late defensive error to score his fourth goal in five Bundesliga games.

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Saturday night at the Bay Arena, courtesy of goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby and Azmoun.

Bayer Leverkusen moved up to sixth place with the win.

Azmoun joined the German team from Zenit St. Petersburg on a five-year contract last year.