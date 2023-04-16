Three-horse race between Sepahan, Esteghlal, Persepolis: IPL

Tehran Times - This season's Iran Professional League (IPL) title race will be between Sepahan, Esteghlal and Persepolis.

Sepahan and Esteghlal lead the table with 55 points, one point above Persepolis with four weeks remaining.

Sepahan will have an easier job regarding their upcoming matches but Esteghlal and Persepolis will have to lock horn this week in Tehran derby. The winners of the derby will have an opportunity to claim the title. If the match finishes in a draw, Sepahan will move one step closer to the title. The Yellows have not won the title since 2015.

Defending champions Esteghlal, headed by Ricardo Sa Pinto, are handed a boost ahead of the derby with a 6-1 win over Havadar Saturday night.

Sepahan also defeated Mes Rafsanjan 2-0, while Persepolis earned a 3-1 win over Mes Kerman.

Persepolis are the most decorated team in IPL with seven titles, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal who have won five and four times, respectively.