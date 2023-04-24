Sepahan held by Malavan: IPL [VIDEO]

Sepahan Malavan

Tehran Times - Malavan football team came back from a goal down to draw with Sepahan in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Shahriar Moghanlou headed home on the hour mark in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, but with four minutes remaining, Soheil Fadakar scored the equalizer.

Earlier in the day, Mes Rafsanjan edged past Mes Kerman 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Mohsen Azarbad in the 18th minute.

Aluminum and Zob Ahan also shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Arak.

Persepolis, who defeated Esteghlal 1-0 on Sunday in Tehran derby, lead the table with 57 points, one point ahead of Sepahan.

Esteghlal are third with 55 points.

