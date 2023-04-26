Iranian footballer Shirchi dies during game

Tehran Times - Iranian young footballer Amirhossein Shirchi died of a cardiac arrest on Monday.

The 23-year-old player, a member of Shohada Babolsar football team, passed away in the seventh minute of the match against Naftogaz Gachsaran in the Iran football second-tier league.

The player has had a type of heart disease, Majid Pashna, head of Babolsar football committee, said.

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It can happen to anyone, including athletes who are physically fit and active.

In football, cardiac arrest can be caused by various factors, such as underlying heart conditions, heat stroke, or traumatic injuries.