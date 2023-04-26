Amir Ghalenoei finalizes deal to become Iran coach

Tehran Times - Amir Ghalenoei finalized his deal with Iran football federation on Tuesday.

Ghalenoei was named as Team Melli coach in March but his contract needed an administrative process.

He will lead the National Team until the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with an option to lead Team Melli in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The 59-year-old coach is the most successful head coach in the Iranian Premier League history, winning five titles.

Ghalenoei replaced Carlos Queiroz in the national team.

Queiroz resigned from his position after Iran were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stage.