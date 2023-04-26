Hamid Motahari Appointed Iran Football Team Assistant

Tasnim – Iran's football federation appointed Hamid Motahari as Amir Ghalenoei’s assistant in the National Team on Wednesday.

Motahari parted company with Nassaji football club on April 9 following poor results in the team in Iran Professional League and was replaced by Spanish coach Carlos Hernandez Inarejos.

Gol Gohar head coach Saeed Alhoei and former Iran midfielder Andranik Teymourian are also members of the coaching staff.

Motahari, 49, started his coaching career in Saba in 2007 and has also worked at Rah Ahan, Saipa, Shahr Khodro, Paykan and Persepolis.