Teymourian on verge of being sacked as Iran coach: report

Tehran Times - Iran football federation will reportedly part company with Team Melli assistant coach Andranik "Ando" Teymourian.

The former midfielder of Esteghlal expressed his hope that his former club will win Iran football league after the end of Tehran derby, where the Blues lost 1-0 to their archrivals Persepolis.

Teymourian’s remarks aroused the anger of the Persepolis fans and they accused him of partiality and said is not acceptable as the National Team assistant coach.

The Federation is going to hire another coach as Teymourian’s replacement.

Shortly after, Ando apologized to the football fans for his comments but the media reports suggest that Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei is going to hire a new assistant.