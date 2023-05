Sepahan Parts Ways with Elvis Kamsoba

Tasnim – Sepahan football team parted company with Burundian winger Elvis Kamsoba.

The 30-year-old player joined Sepahan in July 2022 from Sydney FC but failed to meet the expectations in the Isfahan-based football club.

Kamsoba remained an unused substitute for the majority of the season.

Sepahan is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League in the current season.