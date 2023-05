Ahmad Nourollahi Linked with Al Ittihad: Report

Tasnim – Iranian international midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi has reportedly been linked with a move to Saud Arabian giant Al Ittihad.

Local media reports suggest that Al Ittihad has shown interest in signing Nourollahi in the summer.

The 30-year-old currently plays at Emirati club Shabab Al Ahli.

Nourollahi’s deal with Shabab Al Ahli will expire in the summer and he has not yet extended his contract.