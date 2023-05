Godwin Mensha scores Iran football league’s fastest goal [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Godwin Mensha struck the fastest goal in Iran Professional League history when Mes Rafsanjan opened the scoring after just eight seconds against Malavan.

The Nigerian forward beat the previous record set by Gholamreza Rezaei of 10.68 seconds in December 2012.

Mensha has previously played in Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal.