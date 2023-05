Mes Kerman Coach Hosseinkhani Steps Down

Tasnim – Farzad Hosseinkhani stepped down from coaching Mes Kerman football team.

Mes Kerman is on the verge of being relegated from the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The team lost to Tractor 3-1 in Kerman on Friday and Hosseinkhani announced his resignation shortly after the match.

With two weeks remaining, Mes Kerman sits 14th in the IPL 16-team.