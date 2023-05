Hajsafi Pens Two-Year Extension with AEK Athens

Tasnim – Iran international midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at AEK Athens.

The Team Melli skipper, who has previously played at Greek teams Panionios and Olympiacos, joined AEK from Sepahan in 2021 and shone in the top-flight Greek Super League side.

The 33-year-old winger has also reportedly been linked with Iranian football clubs Esteghlal and Persepolis.

Milad Mohammadi is another Iranian player of AEK Athens.