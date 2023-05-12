Persepolis, Sepahan still in IPL title race [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Title favorites Persepolis and Sepahan football teams emerged victorious against their opponents on Friday in penultimate round of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Persepolis defeated Gol Gohar 4-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, thanks to a hattrick from Mehdi Torabi and a goal from Saeid Sadeghi.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated 10-man Paykan 5-0 to remain in the title race.

Shahriar Moghanlou and Omid Noorafkan scored two goals each as well as a goal from Ramin Rezaeian.

Elsewhere, Esteghlal defeated Mes 2-1 in Rafsanjan, Tractor edged Nassaji 1-0 in Tabriz, 10-man Sanat Naft drew 1-1 with Zob Ahan, Aluminum and relegated Naft Masjed Soleyman played out a goalless draw and Havadar were held to a goalless draw by Foolad in Tehran.

Persepolis (63) will win the IPL title next week for the eighth time with a win over Nassaji. If the Reds fail to beat Nassaji, Sepahan (62) will win the title with a win over Mes Rafsanjan.