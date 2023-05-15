Feyenoord Wins Dutch Eredivisie Title

Tasnim – Feyenoord football team wrapped up the Dutch championship with two games to spare after two early goals set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in Rotterdam Sunday night.

Oussama Idrissi opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Mexico international Santiago Gimenez added another three minutes later to all but seal the contest and kick off the party in the stands. Igor Paixao added a third nine minutes into the second half.

Feyenoord moved to 79 points from 32 games, out of the reach of nearest challenger PSV Eindhoven who can only reach a maximum of 77 points if they win all three of their remaining matches.

Feyenoord has lost only one of their 32 league games played this season.

It was Feyenoord's 16th title but only their second in the last two decades, emerging from the shadows of arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and PSV.

Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh played a key role in helping his team win the title.