Persepolis crowned champions of Iran football league [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Nassaji 4-0 on Thursday to win Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the eighth time.

Ali Nemati opened the scoring for the visiting team in Ghaemshahr’s Stadium just two minutes into the match.

Nassaji were reduced to 10-man after their defender Mehrdad Abdi was sent off in the 15th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Saeid Sadeghi made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 28th minute.

Soroush Rafiei and Milad Sarlak scored two more goals for Persepolis in the 75th and 78th minutes, respectively with two long-range shoots.

Nassaji player Hossein Zamehran was shown a red card in the 81st minute.

In Kerman, Sepahan defeated Mes 2-1 and finished in second place. Milad Zakipour and Shahriar Moghanlou scored for the visiting team and Hassan Moradifar scored a consolation goal for relegated Mes in the dying moments of the match.

Esteghlal thrashed Tractor 7-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Mehdi Ghayedi made a hat trick as well as goals from Abolfazl Jalali, Mohammadhossein Moradmand, Arash Rezavand and Jafar Salmani.

Mohammad Ghanbari scored Tractor’s sole goal.

Esteghlal finished in third place.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman were also relegated for IPL.