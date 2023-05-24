Saman Ghoddos Linked with Malmo FF

Tasnim – Iran international winger Saman Ghoddos has been linked with a move to Swedish football team Malmo FF, according to Expressen.

English Premier League side Brentford has recently announced that Ghoddos, 29, is leaving the squad as his contract expires this summer.

According to the newspaper, Ghoddos has offers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Major League Soccer.

There are also clubs in the English second division, the Championship, who have registered their interest in the 29-year-old.

Ghoddos is particularly attractive in the Persian Gulf as he holds an Asian passport, which means he does not count as a foreign player.

In Swedish elite football, Ghoddos has represented Trelleborgs FF, Syrianska FC and Östersunds FK.