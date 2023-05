Esteghlal Khuzestan Secures Promotion to IPL

Tasnim – Esteghlal Khuzestan football team defeated Arman Gohar Sirjan 4-0 on Tuesday to win promotion to the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL).

The Ahvaz-based football team joined Shams Azar Qazvin, who had already won promotion to the IPL.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman have been relegated from the IPL.

Chooka Talesh and Shahrdari Hamedan were relegated from the First Division