Persepolis into Hazfi Cup final after beating Havadar [VIDEO]

MNA – Persepolis-e Tehran football team advanced to the final of Iran's Hazfi Cup after wining Havadar FC team to face their traditional rival Esteghlal-e Tehran on Thursday.

The semi-final match between Havadar-Tehran and Persepolis-e Tehran FC teams was held at Shahid Dastgerdi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday evening.

In the end, this game ended with win 3-1 for Persepolis. the two teams drew in the first half, but the Reds (Persspolis) scored two more goals in the second half.

With the 3-1, Persepolis advanced to the final to face the Blues, namely their traditional opponent Esteghlal-Tehran, who reached the final of Hazfi Cup yesterday after gaining a decisive 4-0 victory against Nassaji-e Mazandaran.

The Reds won the title of Iran's main league Iran Professional League (IPL) last week, whle Esteghlal finished the league in third place.