Saeid Daghighi No Longer Shams Azar Head Coach

Tasnim – Shams Azar football club and its head coach Saeid Daghighi parted ways by mutual consent.

Shams Azar secured promotion to the 2023-24 Iran Professional League under the leadership of Daghighi but he announced his resignation on his Instagram account Friday night.

Shahab Zandi, General Manager of Shams Azar, said that the club will choose the new head coach as soon as possible.

Qazvin-based Shams Azar will participate in the Iran football league for the first time ever.