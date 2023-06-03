Alireza Beiranvand linked with Saudi Arabian clubs

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been reportedly linked with a move to Saudi Arabian clubs.

The representatives of the Saudi teams will travel to Tehran next week to start negotiation with the Iran international custodian.

Beiranvand has a release clause of $250,000 in his contract.

The 30-year-old goalie helped Persepolis win a treble in the 2022/23 season.

Beiranvand’s transfer could be a huge blow to Persepolis in the Iran league and AFC Champions League.