Esteghlal Coach Sa Pinto Handed Four-Month Suspension

Tasnim – Esteghlal coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was handed a four-month suspension by the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

The Portuguese coach got involved in a controversial moment in the Tehran derby at the Azadi Stadium, where Esteghlal lost to Persepolis 2-1 in the final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup on Wednesday.

The Esteghlal coach harshly criticized the referee in the final moments of the match and was shown a red card.

He has also been accused of spitting at the fourth official.