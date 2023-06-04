Ricardo Sa Pinto Linked with Al-Gharafa: Report

Ricardo Sa Pinto  

Ricardo Sa Pinto 

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto is reportedly nominated to take charge of the Qatari team Al-Gharafa.

Media reports suggest that the Portuguese coach will replace his compatriot Pedro Martins in Al-Gharafa.

Iran Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee has suspended Sa Pinto for four months after he got involved in a controversial moment in the Tehran derby.

He harshly criticized the referee in the final moments of the match on Wednesday and was shown a red card.

Now, it seems that Sa Pinto, who failed to win the Iran league and Hazfi Cup as Esteghlal coach, will have to leave the club.

