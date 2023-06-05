Jahanbakhsh to Remain at Feyenoord

Tasnim – Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh will keep playing in Dutch club Feyenoord next season.

He had already told De Telegraaf he would not look for a transfer and his agent Amir Hashemi also sees no reason to look for a new club for his client.

Jahanbakhsh’s contract will expire next summer.

“The only competition Jahanbakhsh has never played in is the Champions League,” Hashemi said.

“His preference is to stay with Feyenoord and experience what it’s like to play at an even higher level. Alireza has a one-year contract and the club has an option for an extra season. I’ll probably talk sometime in the next few days with Feyenoord about their plans,” he added.